By Koh Gui Qing
| BEIJING
BEIJING Dec 12 A broad and bruising
downturn is sweeping through China's giant manufacturing sector,
ensnaring thousands of factories already fighting for survival
in the face of plunging profit margins.
While the misery has not yet reached levels seen in 2008
when global financial turmoil caused trade to seize up, Chinese
exporters across industries are battling hard times as Europe's
crisis and tight credit conditions at home pummel sales.
The tough times are clear from China's trade data released
this weekend, which showed exports growth in November at its
most sluggish in two years. Sales to Europe, China's biggest
market, rose in single digits for the third straight month, a
sharp slowdown considering growth averaged more than 18 percent
in the first eight months of 2011.
"I expect next year to be even worse," said Danny Lau,
chairman of Hong Kong's Small and Medium Enterprises
Association, whose members include China factory owners. He said
factories already report a 15 percent annual drop in orders.
"It's like the whole of Europe has no water, no money. If
this continues, it will be extremely troublesome for us."
Most think the worst can be avoided if Europe survives its
troubles, but the stakes are nonetheless high: millions of
factory jobs are on the line and retrenchment would bring
unwanted social instability to China ahead of a once-a-decade
transition of China's top leadership due late next year.
Already, a wave of industrial disputes has hit factories
around the country, from the manufacturing heartland Pearl River
Delta in southern Guangdong province to the Yangtze river Delta
near the country's financial capital Shanghai in the east.
Beijing is not taking any chances. It signalled a shift in
monetary policy in November by cutting for the first time in
three years the amount of cash banks have to keep in reserve to
soothe a local credit crunch mostly punishing smaller firms.
It is not clear if the policy turnaround can stem factory
closures in China, the world's top exporter in 2010, but Lau is
not hopeful. Twelve other company officials Reuters spoke to
from sectors ranging from steel to textile were also not
optimistic.
China may use a downswing to push manufacturers up the value
chain by letting labour-intensive factories shut to make way for
more capital-intensive ones, Lau said.
"Officials tell you they won't sacrifice us, but in reality
they are sacrificing us," he said. "There's nothing we can do."
NOWHERE TO HIDE
On the ground, few businesses appear immune to a swooning
economy -- even those that rely on domestic demand -- thanks to
massive increases in the price of raw materials and the
inability of firms to pass them onto price-savvy consumers.
Price increases among China's raw materials suppliers have
averaged 9.7 percent over the last nine months. Consumer goods
makers have had to absorb more than half of that, managing an
average price increase of just 4.4 percent in the same period.
As was the case in 2008, manufacturers high up the
supply chain such as raw material producers, were first to feel
the headwinds of cooling demand.
"Our orders for December will fall 10 to 15 percent from
November as customers' demand has shrunk," said an official at
China's Maanshan Iron & Steel, one of China's
largest state-owned steelmakers.
"We are trying to accept small bookings, such as even a
50-tonne deal in an effort to retain the market, but this also
leads to higher cost."
In better times, large Chinese steel mills typically take
bookings of at least a few thousand tonnes.
The gloom percolates down the supply chain. Taiyuan Heavy Co
Ltd, which sells machines to Chinese factories
including steel makers, said demand is flat because its
customers are struggling.
With businesses suffering, workers are shopping less, and
firms from textile mills to car makers feel the squeeze.
Alibaba.com, China's biggest e-commerce firm that
sells everything from doors to sweets, had its worst quarter in
almost two years from July to September. It expects Chinese
consumption to take "considerable time" to rebound.
Textile makers are also worried.
"We are not optimistic about next year," said Chen Shiwei at
Jiangsu Miaotong Textile Co. Ltd, a textile mill in China's
eastern province of Jiangsu. "Production will definitely slow."
Chinese cotton prices already betray the strain,
down 40 percent from February's record peaks.
THE ODD SPARKLE
To be sure, the downtrend is not hitting all firms evenly.
Those favoured by Beijing in subsidised, "strategic" sectors
such as green technology have a buffer from economic anxieties,
said Keith Olson, director at Environmental Investment Services
Asia Ltd, a regional fund focused on environment and clean
energy.
Luxury consumption is another bright spot.
Diamond seller Pluczenik Group reckons that China's growing
rich make diamonds "a necessity, not a luxury purchase".
"Diamonds aren't like televisions or refrigerators. The
demand is fuelled mainly from weddings," said Pluczenik's Chief
Executive Tzvi Pluczenik.
Shipping firms are wincing from slowing trade. Maersk Line,
the world's top container shipping firm, expects to
be in the red this year.
In some ways, the latest wobble in China's economy resembles
that in 2008-09, said Rob Subbaraman, chief Asia economist at
Nomura in Hong Kong. First exports slow, then firms cut
investment, and finally consumers trim spending.
But there are also worrisome differences: major economies
have little room to cut interest rates; weak global demand is
aggravated by China's tight credit conditions; and Beijing is
less prone to big-bang stimulus compared to three years ago.
This means China cannot count on a repeat of 2009 when
exports surged on global monetary and fiscal stimulus and
spurred an economic recovery, Subbaraman said. Instead, Chinese
consumers need to pull their weight and bolster China's economy.
Yet with shoppers elsewhere staying at home, it would be
hard to coax typically thrifty Chinese to spend their way into
growth. And not all factories can afford the time.
"A lot of factories have gone bankrupt," said Liu
Shengqiang, manager of Chiyuan Clothing Factory in Guangzhou.
"My customers in Denmark say one-third of the clothing
stores there are closing, so they're not buying. It's the same
in the Netherlands and Spain and Italy, and the credit situation
is even worse."
(Additional reporting by Terril Yue Jones and Fang Yan in
BEIJING,; Melanie Lee, Ruby Lian in SHANGHAI, James Pomfret,
Donny Kwok, Alison Leung, Farah Master, Lee Chyen Yee and
Leonora Walet in HONG KONG; Editing by Brian Rhoads, Don Durfee
and Kim Coghill)