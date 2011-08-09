BEIJING, Aug 9 China's National Bureau of Statistics on Tuesday gave the following breakdown of fixed-asset investment in the first seven months of 2011.

The National Bureau of Statistics has changed the way it presents data on fixed-asset investment. The indicator previouly covered investment in urban areas. Now, it covers investment in urban areas and investment by companies in rural areas, although not by rural households.

(Percent change from a year earlier, year to date):

Jul Jun May Apr Mar Feb Dec Nov Oct

FAI* 25.4 25.6 25.8 25.4 25.0 24.9 24.5 24.9 24.4

State firms 13.6 14.6 14.9 16.6 17.0 15.6 18.0 19.0 19.2

Real estate 33.6 32.9 34.6 34.3 34.1 35.2 33.2 36.5 36.5

Central government -4.7 -3.8 0.3 2.6 3.0 6.3 8.9 10.2 10.0

Local governments 28.0 28.1 28.0 27.4 26.8 26.9 26.3 26.4 25.9

Primary industry 22.8 20.6 15.6 12.6 10.8 6.9 18.2 16.6 17.2

Secondary industry 26.7 27.1 26.3 24.6 24.8 24.7 23.2 22.7 22.3

Tertiary industry 24.5 27.7 25.9 26.5 25.6 25.6 25.6 26.9 26.4

Power 2.2 2.6 5.0 4.2 6.4 1.3 6.6 7.9 6.4

Oil & gas mining 0.8 1.3 2.2 8.3 5.6 7.8 3.6 5.8 6.9

Railways & transport -2.1 6.9 18.3 26.9 46.0 45.3 12.5 25.3 27.8

Non-metal mineral mining 27.6 25.1 26.9 22.2 18.3 17.6 29.2 28.4 28.4

Ferrous metal mining 17.5 18.6 13.6 6.6 10.6 13.3 10.3 9.0 5.6

Non-ferrous metal mining 17.1 15.8 6.0 15.0 17.2 10.0 31.8 32.2 34.7

Domestic investment 26.1 26.3 26.7 26.4 26.1 26.6 25.6 26.2 25.7

HK, Taiwan investment 24.6 24.9 25.6 24.5 23.9 25.5 18.5 17.9 18.2

Foreign investment 17.8 17.6 15.7 13.8 13.3 10.1 6.6 5.3 4.9

Projects under way 19.4 19.6 16.5 19.1 19.1 21.4 23.1 26.8 25.7

New projects 19.3 14.9 6.3 -1.1 -12.7 -23.6 25.6 25.9 23.8

* From April 2011 on, the previous urban fixed-asset investment indicator was replaced by fixed-asset investment. (Compiled by Aileen Wang; Editing by Chris Lewis)