BEIJING, Oct 19 China drew $86.7 billion in foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first three quarters of this year, up 16.6 percent from the same period in 2010, the Commerce Ministry said on Wednesday.

In September alone, China attracted $9 billion in FDI, up 7.9 percent from a year ago, the ministry said.

Investment inflows, which surged in the years after China joined the World Trade Organisation in 2001, have recovered strongly after being hit hard by the global economic slowdown.

China's foreign direct investment (in US$ billion): ___________________2011____________________ _____2010________

Sep Aug Jul Jun May Apr Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sep

9 8.4 8.3 12.9 9.2 8.5 12.5 7.8 10.0 14.0 9.7 7.7 8.4

The total FDI excludes investment in the financial sector. Some of the monthly figures are calculated based on cumulative data.

(Reporting by Langi Chiang and Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)