Strong earnings boost European shares, but France lags
* Oil stocks fall after BP misses estimates (Adds details, closing prices)
BEIJING, Dec 15 China drew $103.8 billion in foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first 11 months of this year, up 13.2 percent from the same period in 2010, the Commerce Ministry said on Thursday.
In November alone, China attracted $8.8 billion in FDI, down 9.8 percent from a year ago, the ministry said.
Investment inflows, which surged in the years after China joined the World Trade Organisation in 2001, have recovered strongly after being hit hard by the global economic slowdown.
China's foreign direct investment (in US$ billion): ________________________2011_________________________ __2010__
Nov Oct Sep Aug Jul Jun May Apr Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov
8.8 8.3 9.0 8.4 8.3 12.9 9.2 8.5 12.5 7.8 10.0 14.0 9.7
The total FDI excludes investment in the financial sector. Some of the monthly figures are calculated based on cumulative data. (Reporting by Aileen Wang and Don Durfee; Editing by Nick Edwards)
* Oil stocks fall after BP misses estimates (Adds details, closing prices)
NEW YORK, Feb 7 The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and the state of New York on Tuesday sued a New Jersey company that advances money to people awaiting settlement payouts, accusing it of scamming first responders to the Sept. 11th attacks as well as National Football League retirees with brain injuries.
DETROIT, Feb 7 General Motors Co said on Tuesday that fourth-quarter net income fell partly on the strength of the dollar against the British pound and forecast flat 2017 profit per share, sending shares tumbling nearly 5 percent.