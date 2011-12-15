BEIJING, Dec 15 China drew $103.8 billion in foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first 11 months of this year, up 13.2 percent from the same period in 2010, the Commerce Ministry said on Thursday.

In November alone, China attracted $8.8 billion in FDI, down 9.8 percent from a year ago, the ministry said.

Investment inflows, which surged in the years after China joined the World Trade Organisation in 2001, have recovered strongly after being hit hard by the global economic slowdown.

China's foreign direct investment (in US$ billion): ________________________2011_________________________ __2010__

Nov Oct Sep Aug Jul Jun May Apr Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov

8.8 8.3 9.0 8.4 8.3 12.9 9.2 8.5 12.5 7.8 10.0 14.0 9.7

The total FDI excludes investment in the financial sector. Some of the monthly figures are calculated based on cumulative data. (Reporting by Aileen Wang and Don Durfee; Editing by Nick Edwards)