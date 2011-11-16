BEIJING, Nov 16 China drew $95 billion in foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first 10 months of this year, up 15.9 percent from the same period in 2010, the Commerce Ministry said on Wednesday.

In October alone, China attracted $8.3 billion in FDI, up 8.75 percent from a year ago, the ministry said.

Investment inflows, which surged in the years after China joined the World Trade Organisation in 2001, have recovered strongly after being hit hard by the global economic slowdown.

China's foreign direct investment (in US$ billion): ___________________2011____________________ _____2010________

Oct Sep Aug Jul Jun May Apr Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct

8.3 9.0 8.4 8.3 12.9 9.2 8.5 12.5 7.8 10.0 14.0 9.7 7.7

The total FDI excludes investment in the financial sector. Some of the monthly figures are calculated based on cumulative data (Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Nick Edwards)