BEIJING, Nov 16 China drew $95 billion in
foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first 10 months of this
year, up 15.9 percent from the same period in 2010, the Commerce
Ministry said on Wednesday.
In October alone, China attracted $8.3 billion in FDI, up
8.75 percent from a year ago, the ministry said.
Investment inflows, which surged in the years after China
joined the World Trade Organisation in 2001, have recovered
strongly after being hit hard by the global economic slowdown.
China's foreign direct investment (in US$ billion):
___________________2011____________________ _____2010________
Oct Sep Aug Jul Jun May Apr Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct
8.3 9.0 8.4 8.3 12.9 9.2 8.5 12.5 7.8 10.0 14.0 9.7 7.7
The total FDI excludes investment in the financial sector.
Some of the monthly figures are calculated based on cumulative
data
