BEIJING, March 15 China drew $17.7 billion in foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first two months of this year, down 0.56 percent from the same period in 2011, the Commerce Ministry said on Thursday.

In February alone, China attracted $7.7 billion in FDI , down 0.9 percent from a year ago, the ministry said.

Investment inflows, which surged in the years after China joined the World Trade Organisation in 2011, have recovered strongly after being hit hard by the global economic slowdown.

China's foreign direct investment (in US$ billion): __2012__ ___________________________2011___________________________

Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sep Aug Jul Jun May Apr Mar Feb Jan

7.7 9.9 12.2 8.8 8.3 9.0 8.4 8.3 12.9 9.2 8.5 12.5 7.8 10.0

The total FDI excludes investment in the financial sector. Some of the monthly figures are calculated based on cumulative data. (Reporting by Aileen Wang and Nick Edwards; Editing by Ken Wills)