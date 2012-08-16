BEIJING, Aug 16 China drew $ 66.7 billion in foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first seven months of 2012, d own 3.6 p ercent from the same period in 2011, the country's Commerce Ministry said on Thursday. In July alone, China attracted $ 7.6 billion in FDI, down 8.7 percent from a year ago, the ministry said. China's foreign direct investment (in $billion) __________2012_____________________ _________________2011_________________ Jul Jun May Apr Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sep Aug Jul Jun May 7.6 12.0 9.2 8.4 11.8 7.7 9.9 12.2 8.8 8.3 9.0 8.4 8.3 12.9 9.2 * The total FDI excludes investment in the financial sector. Some of the monthly figures are calculated based on cumulative data. (Reporting by China Economics Team; Editing by Nick Edwards)