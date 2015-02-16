BEIJING Feb 16 China drew $13.9 billion in foreign direct investment (FDI) in January, up 29.4 percent from a year earlier, the Commerce Ministry said on Monday.

Earlier data showed FDI inflows into China rose an annual 1.7 percent in 2014 to $119.6 billion. China's foreign direct investment (in $bln)

_2015 __________________________2014___________________________ Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept Aug Jul Jun May Apr Mar Feb Jan 13.9 13.3 10.4 8.5 9.0 7.2 7.8 14.4 8.6 8.7 12.2 8.5 10.8 (Reporting by Jenny Su and Kevin Yao; Editing by Kim Coghill)