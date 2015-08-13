BEIJING Aug 13 China's foreign direct investment(FDI) in July increased 5.2 percent from a year earlier, state media quoted the commerce ministry as saying on Thursday.

In the first seven months of 2015, FDI grew 7.9 percent to 471.1 billion yuan or $76.6 billion, the official Xinhua news agency quoted the ministry as saying.

It did not provide a value figure for July.

