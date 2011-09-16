BEIJING, Sept 16 Foreign direct investment (FDI) in China grew 17.7 percent year on year in the first eight months of 2011, the country's Ministry of Commerce said.

China attracted $77.6 billion in FDI from January to August, the ministry said in a statement issued on its website (www.mofcom.gov.cn) late on Thursday. That marked a slight slowdown in the pace of inbound investment from a rise of 18.6 percent in the first seven months.

In August, China attracted $8.4 billion in FDI, a rise of 11.1 percent compared with a year earlier.

The worsening European sovereign debt crisis and a possible U.S. recession are widely seen further dragging down overall investment inflows into China in the coming months. (Reporting by Chris Buckley; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)