BEIJING, Oct 19 Foreign direct investment into China jumped 17 percent in the first three quarters from a year earlier as firms brushed aside global economic uncertainties to push ahead on expansion plans in the world's fastest-growing major economy.

Foreign direct investment (FDI) climbed to $86.7 billion from January to September, up 16.6 percent from the same period in 2010, the Commerce Ministry said on Wednesday.

In September alone, China attracted $9 billion in FDI, the largest since June and up 8 percent from 2010, putting the country on track for another record year of FDI inflows.

As in previous months, FDI growth in the nascent but rapidly expanding services sector outpaced that of the manufacturing industry.

Firms invested $40.2 billion in the services sector, up 20.1 percent from a year earlier. The manufacturing sector also drew $40 billion in funds, but the annual growth rate was a more moderate 13 percent.

Underlining economic strains in the United States and Europe, investment by U.S. companies in China fell about 10 percent in the first three quarters to $1.9 billion compared with the same period a year ago.

European firms also trimmed their FDI in China. Investment dipped 2 percent in the first nine months to $4.2 billion compared with 2010.

Investment inflows, which surged in the years after China joined the World Trade Organisation in 2001, have recovered strongly after being hit hard by the global economic slowdown.

China's foreign direct investment (in US$ billion): ___________________2011____________________ _____2010________

Sep Aug Jul Jun May Apr Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sep

9 8.4 8.3 12.9 9.2 8.5 12.5 7.8 10 14 9.7 7.7 8.4

The total FDI excludes investment in the financial sector. Some of the monthly figures are calculated based on cumulative data.

