BEIJING, Dec 15 Foreign direct investment in China in the first 11 months of the year grew at its slowest pace in more than a year and a half, with November's $8.8 billion of commitments down 9.8 percent on those made a year ago, the Commerce Ministry said on Thursday.

China drew $103.8 billion in foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first 11 months of this year, up 13.2 percent from the same period in 2010, the Commerce Ministry said on Thursday.

The November figure was the lowest since April 2010's expansion of 11.3 percent and compares with growth of 15.9 percent in the year to October.

The Ministry of Commerce said that U.S. investments in China were $2.74 billion in the first 11 months, a deep fall of 23.1 percent from the same period last year.

Investments from the EU were $5.98 billion in January-November period, up slightly of 0.29 percent from a year earlier.

Investments from 10 Asian neighbours, including Hong Kong, Taiwan and Japan and South Korea, however, jumped 17.98 percent to $89.6 billion in the same period.

Separately, China has approved 74 yuan foreign direct investment (FDI) projects since the yuan FDI rules were launched in October, with total investments of 16.53 billion yuan ($2.6 billion), Huang Feng, a foreign investment official with the Ministry of Commece, was quoted by the local media as saying.

Investment inflows, which surged in the years after China joined the World Trade Organisation in 2001, have recovered strongly after being hit hard by the global economic slowdown.

China's foreign direct investment (in US$ billion): ________________________2011_________________________ __2010__

Nov Oct Sep Aug Jul Jun May Apr Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov

8.8 8.3 9.0 8.4 8.3 12.9 9.2 8.5 12.5 7.8 10.0 14.0 9.7

The total FDI excludes investment in the financial sector. Some of the monthly figures are calculated based on cumulative data.

