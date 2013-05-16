(Recasts, adds details on new investment push)

BEIJING May 16 China wants more foreign direct investment in less-developed central and west regions as it looks to narrow the wealth gap with big eastern cities, and will open up agriculture, automobile and mining projects among others, according to revised investment guidelines published on Thursday.

China will encourage FDI in mineral products including zinc, tin and stibium in Guangxi Autonomous Region, though investment will be limited to joint ventures, according to statement on National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) website, www.sdpc.gov.cn.

Foreign firms will also be encouraged to put money into automobile factories in western regions, the NDRC said. In previous guidelines in 2011, investment in automobile plants in China as a whole was discouraged due to over capacity.

The new guidelines, which cover 22 provinces, will be effective from June 10. Projects in the 'encouraged' category will enjoy preferential policies, the statement said. These usually include better tax treatment.

Earlier on Thursday, the Commerce Ministry said that in the first four months of 2013, 8.1 percent of China's FDI went to the western provinces and 8.4 percent to the central region, compared with 83.5 percent to the eastern provinces.

China drew a total of $38.3 billion in foreign direct investment in the first four months, up 1.21 percent from the same period in 2012.

Inflows from the European Union rose 30 percent to $2.5 billion while those from the United States rose 33.2 percent to $1.4 billion.

FDI from the top 10 Asian economies, including Hong Kong, Japan and Singapore, rose 0.2 percent year-on-year in the first four months to $33.1 billion.

Service sector inflows totalled $18.9 billion between January and April, up 6.9 percent on a year ago. Manufacturing sector inflows reached $16.4 billion during the same period, down 3.8 versus a year earlier.

China's outbound direct investment from non-financial firms in the first four months rose 27 percent from a year ago to $29.5 billion, the ministry said.

In April alone, FDI stood at $8.44 billion in FDI, up 0.4 percent from a year ago, the ministry said. (Reporting by Aileen Wang, Xiaoyi Shao and Jonathan Standing; Editing by Kim Coghill)