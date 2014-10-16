* China Jan-Sept FDI -1.4 pct from year earlier
By Xiaoyi Shao and Pete Sweeney
BEIJING, Oct 16 China's year-to-date foreign
direct investment inflows declined for a third month in
September, indicating investors remained cautious amid a further
slowdown in the world's second-largest economy.
Investment for the month of September rose from a year
earlier, however, after a sharp drop in August, though
economists cautioned about reading too much into single-month
data, which can be highly volatile.
In September, China attracted $9.0 billion in FDI, up 1.9
percent from a year earlier, the Commerce Ministry said on
Thursday. That compared with a 14 percent slide in August to
$7.2 billion, a level not seen since February 2012.
That left China $87.4 billion of FDI in the first nine
months of 2014, down 1.4 percent from a year earlier.
"Under the circumstances of no big fluctuations in the
global and domestic situations, we expect China's FDI to keep
its stable path this year," ministry spokesman Shen Danyang told
reporters at a monthly media briefing.
FDI is an important gauge of the health of the external
economy, to which China's vast factory sector is oriented, but
it is a small contributor to overall capital flows compared with
exports, which were worth about $2 trillion in 2013.
Shen said last month that China's FDI may hit an all-time
high of $120 billion this year, barring no sharp changes in
global capital flows.
The investment data came as China's trade sector showed
surprisingly strong performance in September, easing concerns
about the risk of a sharper slowdown, though some economists
suspected the export figures may have been inflated by
speculative over-invoicing activities, as they were earlier in
the year.
Shen said strong exports in September were normal but added
the ministry would monitor flows to Hong Kong.
"We've noticed that exports of individual products from some
regions to Hong Kong surged in September. We will enhance
oversight with related departments," Shen said.
Beijing has struggled to prevent currency speculators from
using simulated trade between Hong Kong and bonded customs zones
using metals or lightweight items such integrated circuits to
get more yuan on hand, circumventing controls on capital flows.
Such flows have been repeatedly blamed for producing
mysterious spikes in exports even while trade with other Asian
neighbours has fallen.
MORE FDI TO SERVICES
China's services sector attracted $48.6 billion of FDI in
the first nine months of the year, up 8.7 percent from the same
period last year, and faring much better than the manufacturing
industry, where FDI dropped 16.5 percent to $29.6 billion.
The services sector appears to be holding up relatively well
despite the cooling economy, while manufacturing has been
weighed down by erratic exports, excess capacity in some sectors
and a slumping property market, which is hurting demand for
everything from glass and furniture to cement and steel.
Among the 10 countries that were the biggest sources of
China's FDI, investment from South Korea surged 32.5 percent on
an annual basis and that from Britain leapt 32.3 percent.
In contrast, investment from Japan plunged 43 percent from a
year earlier while FDI from the United States and European Union
dropped 24.7-18.8 percent, respectively.
China's non-financial direct outbound investment rose 21.6
percent in the first nine months from a year earlier to $75
billion.
