BEIJING, Feb 16 China's foreign direct investment shrank for the third consecutive month in January as firms in crisis-embroiled Europe slashed spending by over 40 percent, casting another pall over the outlook of the world's economic growth engine.

The gloomy trend was augmented by China's trade ministry, which warned of grim times ahead and promised action to help struggling local exporters cope with lacklustre demand abroad.

But Shen Danyang, the spokesperson for the trade ministry, cautioned investors against excessive pessimism, saying it was too early to predict that China's import and export growth would shrink this year despite their shock contraction in January.

"Due to growing downward pressures in the world economy, the external environment for China's imports and exports is getting tougher and overall, the situation remains grim," said Shen from the Commerce Ministry.

He said measures to aid exporters include relieving cash strains suffered by small firms, helping companies resolve trade disputes and improving credit insurance for exporters.

Shen's comments came just after data from the Commerce Ministry showed China drew $9.997 billion in foreign direct investment in January, down 0.3 percent from a year ago.

Underscoring the turbulence European companies faced as the 27-member European Union battles a stubborn debt crisis, inflows from the region plunged 42.5 percent to $452 million.

Investment from the United States rose 29 percent to $342 million while that from 10 Asian countries including Japan edged up a mere 0.8 percent to $8.586 billion.

In contrast, China's non-financial outbound direct investment in January leapt 60 percent from a year earlier to $4.376 billion.

"Previously, they had deep pockets but now, the funding is tight because of debt problems," Ting Lu, an economist at Bank of America-Merrill Lynch in Hong Kong, said in reference to cutbacks by European firms in China.

But he said the retreat should be temporary and that investors will return in droves to chase China's heady growth rates, among the highest in the world, when the global economy steadies in the second half of this year.

"For many years, China will be the world's largest receiver of foreign direct investment," Lu said.

RECORD FDI?

Investment inflows into China surged in the years after it joined the World Trade Organisation in 2001, and have rebounded strongly after being hit hard by the 2008/09 global financial crisis.

Indeed, China weathered Europe's festering debt crisis last year to draw a record $116 billion worth of foreign direct investment, giving the Commerce Ministry confidence to target an average of $120 billion in inflows in each of the next four years.

In contrast, China's trade performance has been far more volatile.

Data last week showed imports sank 15.3 percent in January from a year ago -- the lowest since August 2009 -- while exports fell 0.5 percent over the same period, the worst showing since November 2009.

The Commerce Ministry said the real trend is not as dismal as the numbers suggest as the data was distorted by the Lunar Chinese New Year, which fell in January this year but was in February last year.

Lu from Bank of America-Merrill Lynch agreed that work stoppages during the festive period had exaggerated the poor performance, but nonetheless expects China's trade growth for 2012 to halve to 10 percent, from last year's 20 percent.

To that end, he said Beijing could ease risks faced by exporters selling in fiscally troubled European nations such as Greece and Portugal by insuring their credit.

Total foreign direct investment excludes investment in the financial sector. Some of the monthly figures are calculated based on cumulative data. (Reporting by Zhou Xin and Nick Edwards; Editing by Neil Fullick and Ramya Venugopal)