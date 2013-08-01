BEIJING Aug 1 China will see a small
improvement in foreign direct investment (FDI) flows this year
compared to a year ago and will also take measures to boost
domestic consumption and distribution, Commerce Minister Gao
Hucheng said on Thursday.
Gao also was quoted by official Xinhua News Agency as saying
that China is confident of achieving its 8 percent trade growth
target this year despite difficulties ahead.
China has tried to allay fears that the economy has slowed
more than expected as it pushes through reforms, recently
announcing a series of targeted support measures and expressing
confidence in meeting its 7.5 percent growth target this year.
The politburo, China's top decision-making body, has pledged
stable economic growth in the second half of this year as it
presses ahead with reforms and restructuring to make domestic
consumption the main driver of economic growth.
China will study measures to provide cheap loans and
government subsidies to support the development of wholesale
markets for agricultural products and logistics centres, Gao
said.
The central government will also encourage some local
governments to give preferential interest rates for credit
consumption, promoting the consumption of durable goods
including household electrical appliances, household articles,
and automobiles, he added.