By Langi Chiang and Kevin Yao
BEIJING Aug 23Investment inflows into China
quickened in July, the government said on Friday, suggesting
foreign firms' confidence in the world's No.2 economy is holding
up despite slowing growth.
China drew $71.4 billion in foreign direct investment
(FDI)in the first seven months of 2013, up 7.1 percent from the
same period of 2012, the Commerce Ministry said.
In July alone, China attracted $9.4 billion in FDI, up 24.1
percent from a year agoquickening from the 20.1 percent pace in
June -- the fastest in more than two years, although the amount
was lower than June's $14.4 billion.
"This shows that foreign investors are still very confident
in China's investment environment," Shen Danyang, the ministry's
spokesman, told reporters.
The ministry said FDI from the United States rose 11.4 pct
in the first seven months from a year earlier, while FDI from
the euro zone grew 16.7 pct, including a 58.3 pct jump in
investment from Germany.
FDI from 10 Asian nations was up 7.7 pct, including a 55.2
percent rise from South Korea, and 612.6 pct rise from Thailand.
The ministry said FDI inflows into the manufacturing sector
in the first seven months fell 2.4 pct from a year earlier,
while investment in the service sector rose 15.8 pct.
China aims to lure more FDI in advanced manufacturing to
help move its industry make more sophisticated, high-value
products.
It has recently stepped up efforts to attract more
investment into high-end services including logistics, research
and development and education.
Premier Li Keqiang has been pressing for foreign investors
to open service industries, including financial services, in a
pilot free-trade zone in Shanghai.
A private factory survey this week reinforced signs of
stabilising in China's economy after the government took
targeted measures to support the economy, including scrapping
taxes for small firms, offering more help for exporters and
accelerating investment in urban infrastructure and railways.
China's pace of economic growth slowed to 7.5 percent in the
second quarter, down from 7.7 percent in the three months ending
March 31 -- the ninth such deceleration in the last 10 quarters.
The ministry said there were signs in early August that
China's trade performance was stabilizing.
"China's growth in imports and exports will hopefully
stabilizes further in the next few months, with global demand
improving steadily and the gradual implementation of a series of
trade facilitation measures," Shen said.
China's exports rose a stronger-than-expected 5.1 percent in
July from a year ago, while imports jumped 10.9 percent from a
year earlier, the latest data showed.
Foreign firms' confidence in China appears to have
outweighed fears of increased regulatory scrutiny following
investigations into alleged price-fixing and monopolistic
behavior by foreign companies selling milk formula and
pharmaceuticals.
Chinese authorities have visited the offices of numerous
foreign pharmaceutical firms in the past month, and police have
accused British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline of bribery.
GSK has said some of its Chinese executives appear to have
broken the law.