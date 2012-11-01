BEIJING Nov 1 China's central bank is watching its overall social financing aggregate more closely than bank loans as it steers policy and moves ahead with market-based interest rate reforms, a senior central bank official said.

The central bank created the aggregate measure of social financing in 2011 to better capture monetary conditions in the world's No. 2 economy, as an array of alternative financing outside banks rendered traditional credit measures incomplete.

Social financing covers trust loans, bank acceptance bills, corporate bonds and equity financing.

"The measure of new yuan loans can no longer fully reflect the scale of financing for the real economy," Sheng Songcheng, head of statistics at the People's Bank of China, said in a research report seen by Reuters on Thursday.

"China's monetary policy can effectively affect the social financing aggregate, which is having a relatively bigger impact on economic growth, prices, investment and consumption," he said.

Chinese banks have rolled out a variety of off-balance-sheet loans, including trust loans and bank acceptance bills, while other financing tools through bond and stock issuance have also weakened the dominance of traditional bank loans, Sheng said.

New yuan bank loans accounted for only 58.2 percent of the country's total financial aggregate in 2011, down by 33.7 percentage points from 2002, he said.

Sheng's research shows that changes in the overall financing aggregate correlate more closely with the short-term borrowing costs, measured by the Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (SHIBOR) than the broad M2 money supply and new yuan loans, he said.

Analysts say the PBOC aims to establish the SHIBOR as the key benchmark for monetary policy eventually, which would bring China into line with countries such as the United States, where the Federal Reserve conducts repos in open market operations to target the Federal Funds rate.

"The use of social financing aggregate as a variable for monetary policy, combined with quantitative and price controls, will further improve macro-economic adjustments and promote market-oriented interest rates," he said.

China has been gradually relaxing official controls on bank lending rates and allowing market forces to play a bigger role in setting short-term money market rates.

But Sheng said the central bank has no plan to use the financing aggregate as the sole gauge of monetary conditions.

The total financing aggregate rose 20 percent in the first nine months of 2012 to 11.73 trillion yuan ($1.88 trillion) as the government expands alternative funding channels - in particular bond markets - to support the slowing economy.

Chinese banks are on course to make new yuan loans worth more than 8.5 trillion yuan in 2012, up from the 7.5 trillion extended in 2011 and above the 8 trillion yuan that sources told Reuters back in February was the target for 2012. ($1 = 6.2372 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Hugh Lawson)