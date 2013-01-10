BEIJING, Jan 10 China's total social financing aggregate, a broad measure of liquidity in the economy, stood at 1.63 trillion yuan ($262 billion) in December, up from 1.14 trillion yuan recorded in November, the central bank said on Thursday. The central bank created the aggregate measure in 2011 to better capture the overall level of money supply in the world's No. 2 economy, as an array of alternative financing outside banks had made traditional credit measures incomplete. Social financing measures a wide range of credit sources including traditional bank loans, off balance-sheet lending by banks and initial public offerings. Below is a breakdown of different items included in total social financing disclosed by the central bank. (in billions of yuan) Dec Nov Oct Sep Aug Jul Jan-Jun May Apr Total social financing 1,630.0 1,140.0 1,290.0 1,650.0 1,240.0 1,040.0 7,780.0 1,140.0 959.6 Yuan loans 444.7 522.9 505.2 623.2 703.9 540.1 4,860.0 793.2 681.8 Foreign currency loans 148.0 104.8 129.0 176.4 74.3 7.3 276.5 30.2 9.6 Designated loans 204.0 121.8 94.1 144.9 104.6 127.9 482.7 21.2 101.5 Trust loans 256.1 199.5 144.5 202.4 118.0 26.3 343.2 52.6 -3.1 Bank bill acceptances 257.5 -49.6 79.1 216.3 -84.4 22.2 608.9 40.4 28.3 Corporate bonds 209.8 181.7 299.2 227.8 258.4 248.7 824.4 144.1 89.1 Domestic share issuance 13.6 10.7 8.8 15.8 20.8 31.6 149.5 18.4 19.0 ($1=6.2233 Yuan) (Reporting By Beijing Economics Team; Editing by Jijo Jacob)