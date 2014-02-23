BEIJING Feb 23 Attempts by the U.S. Federal
Reserve to dial back its super-loose monetary policy are good
for China because it shows the world's largest economy is
improving, China's Finance Minister was quoted as saying on
Sunday.
Lou Jiwei, in Sydney for a G20 meeting, told state news
agency Xinhua the Fed's withdrawal of its ultra-loose policy
would create short-term liquidity problems in some fragile
economies, but China would be unaffected.
Lou said China's current focus was on generating
high-quality economic growth, producing moderate price pressures
while creating a relatively large number of jobs.
He said many officials at the G20 meeting held out hope that
China could remain the future growth engine of the world
economy, but that was not sustainable.
"I made it clear to everyone, growth rates like those in 2009
and 2010, when China contributed 50 percent of world economic
growth, that is not sustainable," Lou was quoted as saying.
