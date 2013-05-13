BEIJING May 13 China's fiscal expenditure jumped 18 percent in April 2013 from a year ago, while revenues rose 6.1 percent in the same period, the Ministry of Finance said on Monday.

The Chinese government spent 930.8 billion yuan ($151.55 billion) in April, while income was 1.14 trillion yuan, the ministry said in a statement on its website, www.mof.gov.cn. ($1 = 6.1417 Chinese yuan) (Reporting By Xiaoyi Shao)