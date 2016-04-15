BEIJING, April 15 China's fiscal spending soared 20.1 percent in March from a year earlier, while fiscal income jumped 7.1 percent, the country's finance ministry said on Friday.

For January-March period, the fiscal spending rose 15.4 percent from the same period a year earlier.

Growth in fiscal revenue rose 6.5 percent in the first three months from the same period last year.

