BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway says intends to sell 1.9 mln Wells Fargo shares in near future
* Berkshire Hathaway Inc says in near future, intend to sell 1.9 million shares of Wells Fargo in addition to shares being reported on Wednesday's form 4
BEIJING, April 15 China's fiscal spending soared 20.1 percent in March from a year earlier, while fiscal income jumped 7.1 percent, the country's finance ministry said on Friday.
For January-March period, the fiscal spending rose 15.4 percent from the same period a year earlier.
Growth in fiscal revenue rose 6.5 percent in the first three months from the same period last year.
(Reporting By Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
BRASILIA, April 12 Brazil's central bank slashed interest rates to their lowest in over two years on Wednesday, stepping up monetary easing to rescue an economy afflicted by its worst recession in more than a century.