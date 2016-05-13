BEIJING May 13 China's fiscal revenue rose by 14.4 percent in April from a year earlier, while fiscal spending rose 4.5 percent, the country's finance ministry said on Friday.

For the January-April period, fiscal expenditure was up 12.4 percent compared with the same period in 2015, while revenue increased 8.6 percent. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Sam Holmes)