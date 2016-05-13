BRIEF-Investors Real Estate Trust says executes new $250 mln corporate credit facility
BEIJING May 13 China's fiscal revenue rose by 14.4 percent in April from a year earlier, while fiscal spending rose 4.5 percent, the country's finance ministry said on Friday.
For the January-April period, fiscal expenditure was up 12.4 percent compared with the same period in 2015, while revenue increased 8.6 percent. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Sam Holmes)
* Jennison Associates Llc reports 6.5 percent passive stake in Amicus Therapeutics Inc as of December 31, 2016 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2k1fylR Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Feb 2 Francoise Brougher, a senior executive at Square Inc. will resign from her role on Friday, according to a regulatory filing on Thursday.