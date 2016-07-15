BEIJING, July 15 Government spending in China jumped 19.9 percent in June from a year earlier, while revenue rose 1.7 percent, the Ministry of Finance said on Friday.

Government spending in the first half of the year was up 15.1 percent from a year ago, while revenues rose 7.1 percent.

China is expected to post its weakest quarterly economic growth since the global financial crisis on Friday (0200 GMT), raising the heat on policymakers to take more steps to bolster demand as Britain's decision to leave the EU adds to global uncertainties. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Kim Coghill)