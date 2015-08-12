BEIJING Aug 12 China's fiscal revenue rose 12.5 percent in July from a year earlier, while fiscal expenditure jumped 24.1 percent on the year, data from the Finance Ministry showed on Wednesday.

For the first seven months, fiscal revenue rose 7.5 percent from a year earlier and fiscal expenditure rose 13.4 percent, the data showed.

(Reporting by Winni Zhou and Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Kim Coghill)