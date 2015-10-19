BEIJING Oct 19 China's fiscal revenue rose 9.4 percent in September from a year earlier, while fiscal expenditure jumped 26.9 percent, data from the Finance Ministry showed on Monday.

For the first nine months of the year, fiscal revenue rose 7.6 percent from a year earlier and fiscal expenditure rose 16.4 percent, the data showed.

The rise in spending, which follows a 26 percent jump in August, comes as policymakers continue efforts to invigorate an economy that is facing its slowest rate of expansion in a quarter of a century. (Reporting by Meng Meng and Nick Heath; Editing by Kim Coghill)