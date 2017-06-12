BEIJING, June 12 Government spending in China increased 9.2 percent in May from a year earlier, while revenue rose 3.7 percent, the Ministry of Finance said on Monday.

Growth in spending quickened from 3.8 percent in April, while revenue growth declined from 7.8 percent in April.

Government spending in the first five months of the year rose 14.7 percent from a year earlier, while revenues increased 10 percent.