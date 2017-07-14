China's June fiscal spending jumps to 19.1 pct y/y

BEIJING, July 14 (Reuters) - Government spending in China jumped 19.1 percent in June from a year earlier, while revenue rose 8.9 percent, the Ministry of Finance said on Friday.

Growth in spending quickened from 9.2 percent in May, while revenue growth increased from 3.7 percent in that same month.

Government spending in the first six months of the year rose 15.8 percent from a year earlier, while revenues increased 9.8 percent. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)