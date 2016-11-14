BRIEF-Jeld-Wen announces pricing of initial public offering
* Says pricing of its initial public offering of 25 million shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $23 per share
BEIJING Nov 14 Government spending in China dropped 12.5 percent in October from a year earlier, while revenue rose 5.9 percent, the Ministry of Finance said on Monday.
Government spending in the first 10 months of the year was up 10 percent from a year earlier, while revenues rose 5.9 percent.
China has relied on government spending to stabilise growth this year as private companies pull back, but concerns about the country's debt load are increasing.
(Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Kim Coghill)
TOKYO, Jan 27 The Bank of Japan surprised the government bond market on Friday by increasing its buying in five- to 10-year bonds, helping to bring down their yields from 11-month highs touched earlier this week.