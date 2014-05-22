(Adds more details, economist's quote)
* China factory actvitiy improves but still contracts
* New export orders jump but jobs weaken
* HSBC sees some signs of stabilisation in economy
* Japan shows similar trend but export orders weaken
BEIJING, May 22 China's factory sector turned in
its best performance in five months in May, a preliminary HSBC
survey showed on Thursday, though overall manufacturing growth
still contracted slightly in a suggestion that the outlook
remains murky.
The HSBC Flash China Manufacturing Purchasing Managers'
Index (PMI) recovered to 49.7 in May from April's final reading
of 48.1, beating a Reuters' poll forecast of 48.1.
But the data is a touch below the 50-point level that
separates a monthly growth in activity from a contraction,
indicating that manufacturers actually experienced a slight drop
in business.
Still, those hoping for any sign of stabilisation in China's
wobbly economy may find some welcome relief in Thursday's
report.
Asian stocks and emerging Asian currencies extended early
gains after the report, while the Australian dollar edged
higher.
A breakdown of the survey results showed the handful of
closely-followed indices that measure output, domestic and
foreign demand all improved substantially in May to rise above
the 50-point mark, from sub-50 levels in April.
New export orders, a proxy for foreign demand, showed the
biggest turnaround. The index climbed a hefty 3.4 points to
52.7, a level not seen in nearly 3-1/2-years.
"The improvement was broad-based with both new orders and
new export orders back in expansionary territory.
Disinflationary pressures also eased over the month and output
prices increased for the first time since November 2013," said
Qu Hongbin, chief economist for China at HSBC.
"Some tentative signs of stabilisation are emerging, partly
as a result of the recent mini-stimulus measures and lower
borrowing costs. But downside risks to growth remain,
particularly as the property market continues to cool. We think
more policy easing is needed to put a floor under growth in the
coming months."
He also noted the employment index fell further to 47.3,
which implies that this month's uptick in sentiment has not yet
filtered through to the labour market.
Of the 11 sub-indices in the survey, all but those for
employment and stocks of finished goods rose compared to April.
In the case of employment, the index fell over a point to
stand well under 50, the 13th consecutive month that jobs have
been lost in the manufacturing sector.
Any marked weakening in the labour market would raise alarm
bells for China's government, which regards healthy employment
levels as a top policy priority and an important condition for
social stability.
Premier Li Keqiang said in March that it is all right if
economic growth comes in slightly below the government's 7.5
percent target, as long as the job market holds up.
Hit by unsteady global demand, slowing domestic investment
growth and a cooling property market, China's economic growth
fell to an 18-month low in the first three months of this year.
Economists polled by Reuters believe growth in the world's
second-largest economy will dip to a 24-year-low of 7.3 percent
this year -- just ahead of the 7.2 percent expansion that
Premier Li has said is necessary for a robust labour market.
JAPAN SURVEY MIXED
Japanese manufacturing activity also contracted in May but
at a slower pace than the previous month, a similar preliminary
survey showed, in a sign of tentative recovery after a sales tax
hike in April led to a slowdown in consumer spending.
The Markit/JMMA flash Japan Manufacturing Purchasing
Managers Index (PMI) rose to a seasonally adjusted 49.9 in May
from a final reading of 49.4 in April.
Unlike China, however, the index for new export orders fell
to a preliminary 48.2 from a final reading of 49.1 in April.
Exports have been a soft spot for the recovering economy and
policymakers have been counting on a rebound in shipments to
offset the expected drop in consumer consumption in the
immediate months after the sales tax increase.
But there is growing evidence that any damage from the tax
hike will be limited. A Reuters survey showed companies expect
sales to bounce back and are more willing to raise wages.
