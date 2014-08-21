* China Aug factory activity slowed to 3-month low
* New orders and output sub-indices cooled
* Survey adds to concerns about softness in economy
* More steps may be needed to keep growth momentum
By Xiaoyi Shao and Gui Qing Koh
BEIJING, Aug 21 Growth in China's vast factory
sector slowed to a three-month low in August as output and new
orders moderated, a preliminary private survey showed on
Thursday, heightening concerns about increasing softness in the
economy.
The tepid reading came as China's economic growth appears to
be faltering again, with recent indicators ranging from lending
to output and investment all pointing to
weakness.
With conditions looking increasingly unsteady, analysts say
more stimulus may be needed in coming months to bolster growth
and offset the downdraft from the cooling housing market.
The HSBC/Markit Flash China Manufacturing Purchasing
Managers' Index (PMI) fell to 50.3 from July's 18-month high of
51.7, missing a Reuters forecast of 51.5.
It was the lowest reading since May, though the PMI stayed
above the 50-point level that separates growth in activity from
contraction for a third consecutive month.
"Today's data suggest that the economic recovery is still
continuing but its momentum has slowed again," said Hongbin Qu,
chief economist for China at HSBC.
"We think more policy support is needed to help consolidate
the recovery. Both monetary and fiscal policy should remain
accommodative until there is a more sustained rebound in
economic activity," Qu said.
Losses for most Asian stock markets, including Hong Kong and
China, deepened after the PMI survey while the Australian dollar
fell. Australia is sensitive to news out of China, its key
export market.
A HSBC/Markit sub-index measuring new orders, a gauge of
demand at home and abroad, fell to a three-month low of 51.3.
The sub-index for output also dropped to a three-month low in
August.
MORE MEASURES EXPECTED
"Definitely there will be more measures to keep growth
momentum steady in coming months," said Zhu Qibing, economist at
Minzu Securities in Beijing. "But we don't expect interest rate
cuts in the near term as the central bank has reiterated that it
would keep its prudent monetary policy unchanged."
Wang Tao, China economist at UBS, said in a note to clients
on Thursday that continued policy support, improved external
demand plus new measures "should keep growth momentum relatively
firm through September".
"The positive impact of still accommodative liquidity
conditions, faster fiscal spending, and additional policy
support, including intensified support for social housing and
more widespread relaxation of local property restrictions, will
still likely be felt in the next few months," Wang said.
Chen Dongqi, a researcher at a government think-tank
affiliated to China's top economic planner, the National
Development and Reform Commission, said this month China should
loosen monetary policy further through "modest" cuts in bank
lending rates and reserve requirements.
China's cabinet pledged on Wednesday that it will lower
taxes for high-tech companies and cutting red tape in its latest
bid to help businesses operate.
PROPERTY WORRIES
The PMI survey also showed employment fell at a faster pace
than in July, indicating more layoffs in the manufacturing
sector which could begin to erode consumer confidence.
Any marked weakening in the labour market would raise alarm
bells for China's leaders, who regard healthy employment levels
as a top policy priority and an important condition for social
stability.
A slowdown in the property market appears to be deepening,
chilling activity in related sectors, while some economists fear
banks may be increasingly reluctant to extend credit,
particularly to private companies, as bad loans continue to rise
and asset quality deteriorates.
The Bank of China Ltd , the country's
fourth-largest lender by market value, earlier this week
reported slowing profit growth and said it could see more loans
go bad in the second-half of the year as growth in the export
sector founder.
Still, a Reuters poll in July showed analysts were divided
over whether China would cut the reserve requirement (RRR) in
coming months in a bid to free up more funds for banks to lend.
Half of the economists surveyed thought the RRR would be
reduced by 50 basis points to 19.5 percent between October and
March, and a vast majority thought interest rates would remain
unchanged.
In a bid to re-invigorate the economy, China has relaxed
monetary policy since April by easing controls in the property
market, accelerating the construction of some infrastructure
works, and relaxing reserve requirements for small banks to
boost lending.
Some economists worry there is already more money in the
system than it can digest and any new injections would flow
directly into speculation, not the real economy, a view echoed
by the central bank in recent statements.
In the past, a typical RRR cut by the PBOC was usually 50
basis points, and it would pump about 550 billion yuan (89.41
billion US dollar) base money into China's monetary base.
(1 US dollar = 6.1511 Chinese yuan)
