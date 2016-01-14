(Adds details)
BEIJING Jan 14 China attracted $126.3 billion,
or 781.4 billion yuan, in non-financial foreign direct
investment (FDI) in 2015, up 6.4 percent from 2014, despite its
cooling economy.
With traditional heavy industries facing persistent
weakness, foreign investors favoured the more robust services
sector and higher-value, hi-tech manufacturing last year, data
from commerce ministry showed on Thursday.
The services sector has utilised $77.2 billion, or 477.1
billion yuan of foreign investment, up 17.3 percent from 2014.
United States ride-hailing firm Uber has committed
to invest 6.3 billion yuan ($956.33 million) in China as it aims
to break into its huge tourism industry with businesses ranging
from transportation services to automotive financing.
The world's largest coffee chain, Starbucks Corp,
said on Tuesday it aims to open 500 stores in China this year,
its largest market outside of the U.S, and aims to create 10,000
jobs in China every year through 2019.
At present, investment from overseas companies contributes
to half of all foreign trade in China, one-quarter of industrial
output, one-seventh of urban employment and one-fifth of tax
income, the ministry statement said.
While FDI is a key measure of general overseas investment
interest in China, it is a small factor within overall capital
flows and when compared to the huge export sector.
The ministry has yet to release December FDI figures and
outbound investment figures, but according to Reuters
calculations, China attracted $12.23 billion, or 77.02 billion
yuan, in non-financial FDI in December.
High-tech manufacturing accounted for $9.41 billion, or
58.35 billion yuan, of foreign direct investment in 2015, up 9.5
percent from 2014 and accounting for 23.8 percent of investment
in China's manufacturing sector, according to the commerce
ministry's statement.
Almost no FDI was approved for industries suffering from
overcapacity such as steel, cement and ship-building, the
statement said.
Free trade zones in Guangdong, Tianjin and Fujian attracted
investment of 445.81 billion yuan from 6,040 overseas companies
between January and November 2015, according to the statement.
The government has encouraged firms recently to expand
investment abroad to gain global competitiveness.
($1 = 6.5877 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(1 Chinese yuan = $0.1518)
(Reporting By Beijing Monitoring Desk and Sue-Lin Wong; Editing
by Kim Coghill)