Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
BEIJING Dec 30 China will focus on freeing up foreign investment in banking, insurance, securities and futures as part of a wider opening up of the services sector, the country's state planner said in a document on Friday.
The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) also said China will "orderly" open up sensitive areas such as telecoms, education, internet to foreign investment.
China will relax foreign investment restrictions on credit-rating services, the NDRC said. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Kim Coghill)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)