BEIJING Dec 30 China will focus on freeing up foreign investment in banking, insurance, securities and futures as part of a wider opening up of the services sector, the country's state planner said in a document on Friday.

The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) also said China will "orderly" open up sensitive areas such as telecoms, education, internet to foreign investment.

China will relax foreign investment restrictions on credit-rating services, the NDRC said. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Kim Coghill)