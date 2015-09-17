BEIJING, Sept 17 China will conduct checks on
firms' foreign exchange buying to prevent speculation, an
official at the country's foreign exchange regulator said on
Thursday.
Wang Yungui, head of policy and regulation department at the
State Administration of Foreign Exhange (SAFE), said some firms
engage in large-scale foreign exchange purchases to seek
arbtrage opportunities.
Wang also said capital account reforms will continue but
risks will be taken into consideration.
