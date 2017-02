BEIJING, March 16 China's net foreign exchange purchases were at 25.1 billion yuan ($3.97 billion) in February, showing the second straight month of net fund inflows, according Reuters calculations based on central bank data published on Friday.

That is despite China posting a $31.5 billion trade deficit in February, the largest in at least a decade, and falling foreign direct investment (FDI). ($1 = 6.3300 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Langi Chiang and Kevin Yao; Editing by Ramya Venugopal)