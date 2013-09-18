BEIJING, Sept 18 China's central bank and commercial banks purchased 27.3 billion yuan ($4.46 billion) worth of foreign exchange on a net basis in August, according to a Reuters calculation based on central bank data released on Wednesday. The figure showed China saw net capital inflows in August, a reverse from a capital outflow in July. M/M bln M/M pct yuan Aug-13 27.3 N/A Jul-13 -24.5 N/A Jun-13 -41.2 N/A May-13 66.9 -77.3 Apr-13 294.4 24.6 Mar-13 236.3 -65.4 Feb-13 295.4 -56.8 Jan-13 683.7 407.9 Dec-12 134.6 N/A Nov-12 -73.6 N/A Oct-12 21.6 -83.5 Sep-12 130.7 N/A Aug-12 -17.4 N/A Jul-12 -3.8 N/A Jun-12 49.1 109.5 May-12 23.4 N/A Apr-12 -60.6 N/A Mar-12 124.6 396.3 Feb-12 25.1 -82.2 Jan-12 140.9 N/A ($1 = 6.1215 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Aileen Wang and Jonathan Standing)