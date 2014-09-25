BRIEF-Sun Pharmaceutical Industries says USFDA will lift import alert on Mohali manufacturing facility
* Says USFDA will lift the import alert imposed on the Mohali (Punjab) manufacturing facility
BEIJING, Sept 25 China will gradually loosen its foreign exchange restrictions under its capital account as the next step in its economic reforms, the currency regulator said on Thursday.
Guo Song, the head of the capital account department at the State Administration of Foreign Exchange, the currency regulator that overseas China's $3.99 trillion of foreign exchange reserves, made the comments at a press briefing.
TOKYO, March 14 Toshiba Corp Chief Executive Satoshi Tsunakawa said on Tuesday he expected the company's U.S. nuclear unit Westinghouse to attract interest from potential buyers given its stable fuel and services business.
