BRIEF-Property developer Shanghai Shimao's 2016 net profit up 4.2 pct
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
BEIJING, March 31 China will maintain a capital account surplus in 2015 even though it is expected to experience volatile cross-border flows on the capital and financial accounts, the country's currency regulator said on Tuesday.
The State Administration of Foreign Exchange, which oversees China's $3.84 trillion in foreign exchange reserves, also said it expected the Chinese economy to grow around 7 percent this year. (Reporting by Kevin Yao and Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Alan Raybould)
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Fy profit attributable rmb 18,020 million versus rmb 21,847 million