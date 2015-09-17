BEIJING, Sept 17 China's commercial banks had net foreign exchange sales of $43.5 billion in August settlements, the country's foreign exchange regulator said on Thursday.

In the January-August period, commercial banks had total net foreign exchange sales of $192.3 billion in settlements, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) said on its website (www.safe.gov.cn). (Reporting by Kevin Yao and Winni Zhou; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)