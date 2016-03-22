BEIJING, March 22 China is studying a Tobin tax
as a new policy tool to curb capital outflows, an official at
the country's foreign exchange regulator said on Tuesday.
Wang Yungui, head of the policy and regulation department at
the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE), did not
mention a timeframe or other details for rolling out the tax.
The comment followed a similar remark from central bank's
vice governor Yi Gang, who said on March 19 that China looks to
introduce a tax on transactions to combat currency speculation.
(Reporting by Kevin Yao and Winni Zhou; Editing by Richard
Borsuk)