BEIJING Aug 16 The impact of Brexit and seasonal factors increased demand for foreign exchange in July, China's forex regulator said on Tuesday.

The impact of forex supply and demand remains under control, the regulator said in a statement on its website, adding that it expected cross-border capital flows to remain stable in the medium- to long-term.

The pace of companies' reduction of foreign debt continues to slow, it added.

(Reporting by Sue-Lin Wong; Editing by Kim Coghill)