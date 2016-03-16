BEIJING, March 16 China's commercial banks sold a net $33.9 billion of foreign exchange in February, down from $54.4 billion in January, the foreign exchange regulator said on Wednesday.

Net foreign exchange sales by China's central bank fell sharply to 227.9 billion yuan ($35.1 billion) in February from January's 644.5 billion yuan, signalling fewer central bank interventions to support the yuan as capital outflows ease. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Kim Coghill)