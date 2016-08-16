BRIEF-Luzerner Kantonalbank FY group profit up at CHF 186.6 mln
* FY group profit: 186.6 million Swiss francs ($187.65 million)(plus 3.6%)
BEIJING Aug 16 China's commercial banks sold a net $31.7 billion worth of foreign exchange in July, versus net sales of $12.8 billion in June, the nation's foreign exchange regulator said on Tuesday.
Net forex sales totaled $205.5 billion in the first seven months of this year, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) said in a statement on its website.
Earlier data showed the People's Bank of China (PBOC) sold a net 190.5 billion yuan ($28.69 billion) worth of foreign exchange in July - the highest in five months - as the central bank sought to support the yuan.
A recent Reuters poll showed analysts expected the yuan to fall more than 3 percent against the dollar by a year from now, more than expected a month ago, as the economy struggles to maintain momentum and the dollar edges up on views of an eventual U.S. rate rise.
China' foreign exchange reserves fell by $4.1 billion in July to $3.20 trillion, central bank data showed. ($1=6.6399 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
* Overall loss of 20 million Swiss francs (loss $20.11 million)for first nine months of FY year to Dec. 31, 2016, a decline of 0.9 percent in NAV, and a 5.1 percent increase in share price (including cash dividend) Source text - http://bit.ly/2jPTpa5 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9944 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
TORONTO, Jan 31 Wealthsimple, a Canadian-based robo-adviser startup, announced a C$20 million ($15.25 million) investment from Power Financial Corp, and formally launched in the United States on Tuesday, as it looks to compete in a crowded American market dominated by big investment firms.