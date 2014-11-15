BEIJING Nov 15 China's net foreign exchange
purchases were at a six-month high in October, according to a
Reuters calculation based on central bank data released on
Saturday, with a net inflow of 66.1 billion yuan ($10.78
billion).
This is the most foreign exchange China's central bank and
commercial banks have bought from clients since April, when
foreign exchange net inflows were at 116.9 billion yuan.
This suggests the world's second largest economy is still
experiencing net capital inflows even as China's economic growth
is at its slowest since the global financial crisis.
The jump in the amount of foreign exchange purchased could
indicate a strengthening of the yuan, which had risen for five
weeks straight by early November and has remained little changed
as of Friday.
(1 US dollar = 6.1290 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Koh Gui Qing and Paul Carsten, editing by Louise
Heavens)