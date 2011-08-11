BEIJING Aug 11 Beijing should move rapidly to
diversify its foreign exchange reserves, buying more euro and
yen rather than dollar assets, after U.S. debt was downgraded by
one rating agency, a paper run by China's central bank cited
local banking sources as saying.
"China can keep buying yen and euro; and in the dollar
assets, China can cut its holdings of treasuries and
institutional bonds for U.S. stocks and corporate bonds," an
unidentified "expert" with the Industrial and Commercial Bank of
China, the largest Chinese lender, was quoted by the Financial
News as saying.
The newspaper report does not necessarily represent China's
official stance. China's central bank and State Administration
of Foreign Exchange, which manage China's stockpile of $3.2
trillion foreign exchange reserves, the world's largest, have
kept silent since the first credit downgrade of U.S. debt.
Premier Wen Jiabao on Tuesday urged nations to work together
to stabilise turbulent financial markets, but he did not mention
China's own plans for managing its U.S. treasury holdings.
Ironically, investors have poured funds into U.S. treasuries
as a safe haven in the aftermath of the downgrade by Standard
and Poor's, which helped trigger a global selloff of stocks amid
worry about the global economy.
About two-thirds of China's foreign exchange reserves are
dollar-denominated assets, and most of the dollar assets are
estimated to be treasuries, economists said.
As such, China is in need of a "new idea" to manage its
reserves, the central bank's newspaper said.
However, the paper added that it's not easy for China to
find alternatives to U.S. treasuries.
"There's no other treasury market in the world that has a
similar depth or status to the U.S. treasury market; the
European debt crisis is still unfolding; and emerging markets
have their own problems of inflation and unreasonable economic
structures," it added.
Separately, the International Business Daily, a paper
published by the Ministry of Commerce, said on Thursday that
China's recent reduction in holdings of Japanese government
bonds was a "normal small adjustment" in its investment
portfolio.
"The operation was just a tiny move in portfolio
adjustment," Liang Meng, a researcher with the Chinese central
bank, was quoted as saying.
