BEIJING Aug 16 China's central bank bought 219.6 billion yuan ($34.4 billion)worth of foreign currencies in July, down 20.8 percent from June, according to official data published on Tuesday.

The figure was higher than the 199.7 billion yuan in foreign currency purchases made in July 2010.

In the first seven months of this year, the average monthly foreign exchange purchase by the central bank was 329.7 billion yuan.

To keep the yuan largely stable, the People's Bank of China buys foreign exchange inflows generated by China's trade surplus and foreign investment from commercial banks, resulting in an injection of yuan into the banking system.

The central bank then soaks up excess yuan in the system via open-market operations and higher bank reserve requirements to prevent the money from flowing into the economy and fuelling inflation, which hit a 36-month high in July.

But as long as foreign funds keep flowing into China, the central bank's efforts to soak up liquidity are not entirely effective because the surfeit of yuan in the banking system often leads banks to step up lending.

China's foreign exchange reserves, the world's largest, swelled by $152.8 billion in the second quarter to a record $3.2 trillion, earlier data showed.

Annual growth in China's broad M2 money supply slowed to 14.7 percent in July from 15.9 percent in June, showing the central bank's tightening steps have started to bite.

China's top foreign exchange regulator has warned repeatedly that the country is faces large capital inflow pressure in the second half of this year.

The State Administration of Foreign Exchange has cut the overall size of guarantees that banks can provide to domestic firms when they raise overseas debt, in a bid to curb hot money inflows. ($1 = 6.390 Yuan) (Reporting by Aileen Wang and Kevin Yao; Editing by John Stonestreet)