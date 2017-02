BEIJING, Oct 19 China's offshore financial assets rose 5 percent in the second quarter to $4.6 trillion by the end of June, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) said on Wednesday.

Below is a table of detailed items published by SAFE.

Unit: $ billion Item End-Jun End-Mar 2010 2009 2008

Net Position 1,985.1 1,934.0 1,790.7 1,510.7 1,493.8

Assets 4,615.2 4,394.8 4,126.0 3,457.1 2,956.7

1. Direct Investment Abroad 329.1 317.4 310.8 242.8 185.7

2. Portfolio Investment 260.4 263.5 257.1 242.8 252.5

2.1 Equity securities 62.2 63.2 63.0 54.6 21.4

2.2 Debt securities 198.2 200.3 194.1 188.2 231.1

3. Other Investment 755.1 698.3 643.9 517.3 552.3

3.1 Trade credits 251.3 233.4 226.1 164.6 110.2

3.2 Loans 149.2 150.8 117.4 97.4 107.1

3.3 Currency and deposits 258.8 212.5 198.5 131.0 152.9

3.4 Other assets 95.8 101.5 101.8 124.3 182.1

4. Reserve Assets 3,270.6 3,115.6 2,914.2 2,451.3 1,966.2

4.1 Monetary gold 50.8 48.5 48.1 37.1 16.9

4.2 SDR 12.5 12.6 12.3 12.5 1.2

4.3 Reserve position in IMF 9.7 9.9 6.4 2.5 2.0

4.4 Foreign exchange 3,197.5 3,044.7 2,847.3 2,399.2 1,946.0

Liabilities 2,630.1 2,460.8 2,370.7 1,962.4 1,462.9

1. Direct investment in China 1,583.8 1,526.0 1,476.3 1,314.8 915.5

2. Portfolio investment 230.9 223.1 221.6 190.0 167.7

2.1 Equity securities 214.0 206.3 206.1 174.8 150.5

2.2 Debt securities 16.9 16.8 15.5 15.2 17.2

3. Other investments 815.4 711.7 637.3 441.6 379.6

3.1 Trade credit 239.7 219.1 211.2 161.7 129.6

3.2 Loans 313.8 264.7 238.9 163.6 103.0

3.3 Currency and deposits 235.0 203.9 165.0 93.7 91.8

3.4 Other liabilities 27.0 24.0 22.2 22.7 55.2 (Compiled by Aileen Wang; Editing by Chris Lewis)