BEIJING, Oct 24 Chinese banks bought more foreign currency than they sold for clients in September, making net purchases of $6.3 billion in foreign exchange in over-the-counter transactions, figures from the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) showed on Wednesday. That reverses $6.3 billion of net foreign currency sales in August. Banks were net forex sellers in June and April this year, as well as in November and December 2011. In the first nine months, Chinese banks made net foreign exchange purchases of $30 billion, the currency regulator said in a statement on its website, www.safe.gov.cn China has in recent years accumulated huge foreign exchange reserves - the world's biggest pile, worth $3.29 trillion at the end of September - as firms sell dollars to banks which, in turn, sell most of them to the central bank in the interbank market. But the nagging debt crisis in Europe, China's biggest trading partner, and the slowing Chinese economy have dampened foreign capital inflows, pushing down banks' forex purchases from their customers. China's entire banking system bought a net 130.7 billion yuan ($20.92 billion) in foreign exchange in September, compared with a net sale of 17.4 billion yuan in August, according to data published by the central bank last week. Following is a monthly data on Chinese commercial banks' net foreign exchange purchase (in $bln): Sep Aug Jul Jun May Apr Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sep 6.3 -6.3 0.5 -3.5 5.1 -3.7 7.8 4.4 19.4 -15.3 -0.8 3.2 26.0 ($1 = 6.2480 Chinese yuan) (Reporting By Xiaoyi Shao and Kevin Yao; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)