BEIJING Oct 16 China's central bank and
commercial banks sold a record net 761.3 billion yuan ($119.85
billion) of foreign exchange in September, data showed on
Friday, as capital outflows weighed on the yuan after its
surprise devaluation the previous month.
The September figure surpassed the net 723.8 billion yuan
sold in August, according to Reuters calculation based on
central bank data.
Worries over China's economic slowdown and possible interest
rate rises by the U.S. Federal Reserve have led to a wave of
capital outflows that intensified after the yuan's devaluation
on Aug. 11.
The move roiled global markets for several weeks afterwards,
and China's authorities had to scramble to contain fears over
the potential for further depreciation.
The central bank tried to stem the yuan's slide, intervening
in both onshore and offshore markets.
The authorities have taken a series of steps to curb capital
flight, including clamping down on illegal cross-border money
transfers conducted by underground money dealers and ordering
banks to bolster checks on suspicious transactions.
The onshore yuan has generally strengthened,
albeit slightly, during the past three weeks, buoyed partly by a
slew of reforms, which traders say would enhance the Chinese
currency's international status.
Data due out Monday is expected to show China's economic
growth slowed to 6.8 percent in the third quarter, the weakest
since the global financial crisis, which would likely put
pressure on policymakers to roll out more support measures.
($1 = 6.3519 Chinese yuan renminbi)
