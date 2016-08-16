* Commercial banks' net FX sales at $31.7 bln in July

* Jan-July net FX sales total $205.5 bln

* Brexit impact, seasonal factors boost demand for FX-SAFE (Adds quotes, details)

BEIJING, Aug 16 Net foreign exchange sales by China's commercial banks hit the highest in four months in July, due partly to the impact from Britain's decision to leave the European Union, the foreign exchange regulator said on Tuesday.

Commercial banks sold a net $31.7 billion worth of foreign exchange in July, up from $12.8 billion in June, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) said in a statement on its website.

Earlier data showed the People's Bank of China (PBOC) sold a net 190.5 billion yuan ($28.69 billion) of foreign exchange in July - the highest in five months - as the central bank sought to support the yuan.

Net forex sales totalled $205.5 billion in the first seven months of this year, SAFE said.

The regulator said foreign exchange supply and demand remained under control, adding that it expected cross-border capital flows to remain stable in the medium to long term.

A recent Reuters poll showed analysts expected the yuan to fall more than 3 percent against the dollar by a year from now, more than expected a month ago, as the economy struggles to maintain momentum and the dollar edges up on expectations of an eventual U.S. rate rise.

China' foreign exchange reserves fell by $4.1 billion in July to $3.20 trillion, central bank data showed. ($1=6.6399 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk, Sue-Lin Wang and Kevin Yao; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Eric Meijer)